Casper Price Reaches $0.0358 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $402.48 million and $4.98 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,945,760,327 coins and its circulating supply is 11,256,370,772 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,943,539,748 with 11,254,278,343 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03541991 USD and is down -4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $6,273,953.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

