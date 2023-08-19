CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 14th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.86.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $9.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.92% and a negative return on equity of 92.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

