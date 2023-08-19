Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 43,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,465,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,957.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $246.89 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.22 and a 1 year high of $257.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.45.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

