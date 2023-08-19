Capula Management Ltd Takes $396,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 856 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $824,922,000 after buying an additional 51,587 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Cintas by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,464,000 after purchasing an additional 220,333 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cintas by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,291,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $485.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $493.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.15. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $370.93 and a fifty-two week high of $518.71.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

