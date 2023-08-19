Capula Management Ltd Sells 8,671 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Capula Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,671 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Voya Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of VOYA opened at $70.25 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.63 and a 12-month high of $78.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average is $71.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.21%.

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

