Capula Management Ltd Sells 7,213 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Capula Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,213 shares during the quarter. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Allegion by 4.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,881,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $307,548,000 after purchasing an additional 113,226 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV acquired a new position in Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,274,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Allegion by 4.9% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 18,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

ALLE stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.10. Allegion plc has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,991,201.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

