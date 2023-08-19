Capula Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,948 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 24.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 107.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $25.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $54.59.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -10.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Lincoln National from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.54.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

