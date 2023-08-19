Capula Management Ltd Makes New $482,000 Investment in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PVH by 9.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,684,738 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,067,000 after purchasing an additional 148,917 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,513,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,835,000 after acquiring an additional 15,457 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,045,000 after acquiring an additional 30,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 820,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,183,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

NYSE PVH opened at $82.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $94.51.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

