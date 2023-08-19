Capula Management Ltd Makes New $449,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 235.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $30.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.