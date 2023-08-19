Capula Management Ltd Invests $431,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,981 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,446 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $767,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in First Solar by 8.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 39,361 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 15.3% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 12,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.89, for a total value of $2,504,879.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,436 shares of company stock worth $15,149,057. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $181.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.60 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.43 million. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Solar from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.62.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

