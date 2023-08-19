Capula Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 60,740 SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOFI. Citigroup upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.91.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $8.22 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.11.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 678,261 shares in the company, valued at $6,572,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total value of $785,175.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,617.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $1,938,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,349.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,458 shares of company stock worth $3,652,175 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

