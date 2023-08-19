Capula Management Ltd Acquires New Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

ACI stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.78. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.89 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 82.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. Research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.41%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

