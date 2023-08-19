Canuc Resources (CVE:CDA) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Canuc Resources Co. (CVE:CDA – Get Free Report) were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 34,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 71,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Canuc Resources Trading Up 8.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.55 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

Canuc Resources Company Profile

Canuc Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of natural resources and precious metals in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It explores for silver, lead, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the San Javier Project located in the state of Sonora, Mexico.

