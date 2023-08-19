Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on September 15th

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0744 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.
Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Canoe EIT Income Fund stock opened at C$9.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$8.75 and a 1-year high of C$10.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.61.
