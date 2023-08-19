CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $200,152.71 and $110.60 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,898.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00247170 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.84 or 0.00729169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00015062 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.81 or 0.00555298 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00059477 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00121776 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

