CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of CalAmp from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

CAMP stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. CalAmp has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). CalAmp had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 50.27%. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CalAmp will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CalAmp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,424,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,704,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 53,534 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,287,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 681,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CalAmp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,211,000 after buying an additional 43,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

