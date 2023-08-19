Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,064 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Cactus worth $6,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WHD. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cactus in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cactus by 73.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $99,911.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WHD. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cactus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHD

Cactus Stock Performance

WHD opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $58.30.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $305.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.99 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Cactus’s payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

About Cactus

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.