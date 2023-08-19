Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CABO. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $881.00.

Cable One stock opened at $637.07 on Thursday. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $602.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1,342.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $676.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $688.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth about $367,000. Zeno Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,370,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

