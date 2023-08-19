C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Lowered to $102.00 at Loop Capital

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $105.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHRW. StockNews.com initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $30,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.