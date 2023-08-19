Burney Co. Trims Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Burney Co. lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $235.78 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.27 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The company has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.75.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

