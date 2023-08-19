Burney Co. Sells 13,589 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Burney Co. trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,589 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $40,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $149.93. The company had a trading volume of 916,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,831,756. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.66.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

See Also

