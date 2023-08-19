Burney Co. Sells 1,019 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,841 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth about $21,129,916,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 12,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 511.3% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.20.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $131.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $124.96 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

