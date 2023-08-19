Burney Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,304 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $68.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day moving average is $60.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.79 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $2,150,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,740,422.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Further Reading

