Burney Co. Lowers Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Burney Co. lowered its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,384 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.24% of M.D.C. worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 665.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 239.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 86.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 621.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MDC opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 9.07. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.55. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $990,759.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,980,102.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 5,634 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $283,840.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,953 shares in the company, valued at $753,332.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 19,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $990,759.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,962 shares in the company, valued at $14,980,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,380,170 shares of company stock worth $61,281,785 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on M.D.C. from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

