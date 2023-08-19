Burney Co. Invests $3.82 Million in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Burney Co. acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,261,000 after acquiring an additional 434,810 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,922,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,393,000. Compass Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $51,494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,165.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,935,000 after purchasing an additional 161,397 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $271.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $351.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.15.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $254.59 per share, with a total value of $254,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,998.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $742,880. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $322.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.