Burney Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Burney Co. raised its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,003 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $32,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

AMAT stock opened at $142.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $153.28. The company has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 24.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

