Burney Co. Increases Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in F5 were worth $6,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in F5 by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,069 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in F5 by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $24,833,000 after buying an additional 49,389 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in F5 by 8,216.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 18,213 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 17,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on F5 from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on F5 from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on F5 from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on F5 from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.23.

In related news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $393,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,636.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $25,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $393,772.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,636.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,006 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $155.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.55. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.05 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The network technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $702.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.93 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

