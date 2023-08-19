Burney Co. Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,637 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after purchasing an additional 245,335 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $52,378,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $110.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.54. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $150.38. The stock has a market cap of $122.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

