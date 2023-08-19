Burney Co. Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.39. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,500,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 565,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,500,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. UBS Group upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.