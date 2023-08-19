Burney Co. Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,098 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $224.42 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.