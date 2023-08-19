Burney Co. Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 266.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,505 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,075 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $5,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 343.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in THOR Industries during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $106.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.85. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $116.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.58.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

In other THOR Industries news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,107,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

