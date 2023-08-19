Burney Co. Boosts Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 570,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,091,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,934,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,288,000 after acquiring an additional 423,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,463,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,575,000 after acquiring an additional 114,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $82.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average of $78.63. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

