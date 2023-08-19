Burney Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Burney Co. raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,584 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned about 0.09% of Pilgrim’s Pride worth $5,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 964,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after purchasing an additional 751,211 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,510,000 after purchasing an additional 490,356 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 71.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 447,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the fourth quarter worth about $10,544,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,464,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,067,000 after purchasing an additional 401,749 shares during the last quarter. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.40.

Shares of PPC opened at $25.48 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $30.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

