Bunge Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:BG)

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.6625 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Bunge has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Bunge has a payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bunge to earn $11.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.7%.

Shares of BG opened at $112.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.54. Bunge has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bunge by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bunge by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bunge from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.29.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

