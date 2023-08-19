Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Brunswick stock opened at $82.85 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $93.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $53,519,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Brunswick by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company valued at $68,749,000 after buying an additional 478,329 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 136.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 669,133 shares of the company valued at $54,869,000 after purchasing an additional 386,414 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 80.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 764,183 shares of the company valued at $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 340,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,270,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

