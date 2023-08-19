Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Stock Performance

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $877.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.71. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.50 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 17.70%. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Brookline Bancorp news, CEO Michael P. Goldrick acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $43,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,152 shares in the company, valued at $123,263.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKL. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 337.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 735.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 40.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

