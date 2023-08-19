Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.93

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.93 and traded as high as C$45.99. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$45.21, with a volume of 440,141 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.77 billion and a PE ratio of 6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 5.0100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.29%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Brian William Kingston sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.86, for a total value of C$5,079,000.00. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

