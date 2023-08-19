Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $43.93

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$43.93 and traded as high as C$45.99. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$45.21, with a volume of 440,141 shares changing hands.
Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$18.77 billion and a PE ratio of 6.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 5.0100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Brookfield Asset Management Cuts Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Brian William Kingston sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.86, for a total value of C$5,079,000.00. Company insiders own 7.65% of the company’s stock.
Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile
Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Asset Management
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.