Brokerages Set Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Target Price at GBX 2,414

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,414 ($30.62).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OXIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.44) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($39.33) to GBX 3,000 ($38.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,720 ($34.50) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,900 ($36.79) price target on the stock.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Stock Performance

Oxford Instruments Increases Dividend

Oxford Instruments stock opened at GBX 2,160 ($27.40) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. Oxford Instruments has a 1 year low of GBX 1,686 ($21.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,884.80 ($36.60). The company has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2,160.00, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,529.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,571.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oxford Instruments news, insider Ian Barkshire bought 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,504 ($31.76) per share, with a total value of £36,132.72 ($45,836.26). In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,350. 10.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.