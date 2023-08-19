Brokerages Set Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) PT at $12.13

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.13.

IBDRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Iberdrola

Iberdrola Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $46.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20. Iberdrola has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Iberdrola Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $1.053 per share. This is a boost from Iberdrola’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Iberdrola’s payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Iberdrola Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and nuclear, as well as through batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.