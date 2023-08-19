Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $0.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $70.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 77,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

