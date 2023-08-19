Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.27 billion-$4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion. Brinker International also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.15-3.55 EPS.

Brinker International Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $42.12.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Read Our Latest Report on EAT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 733,782 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Brinker International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,817,000 after acquiring an additional 642,666 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Brinker International by 32.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after acquiring an additional 595,818 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $16,203,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $12,182,000.

Brinker International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.