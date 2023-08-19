Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.27 billion-$4.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion. Brinker International also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.15-3.55 EPS.
Brinker International Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $23.66 and a twelve month high of $42.12.
Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 55.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Brinker International by 2,694.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,040,000 after acquiring an additional 733,782 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Brinker International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,817,000 after acquiring an additional 642,666 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in Brinker International by 32.1% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,729,000 after acquiring an additional 595,818 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $16,203,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $12,182,000.
Brinker International Company Profile
Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company also operates in virtual brands, including It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brinker International
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.