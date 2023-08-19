Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Shares Down 2.2%

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.33. 328,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 365,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.28.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.03% of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.
