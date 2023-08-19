Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Susan Wiseman Sells 2,676 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 2,676 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $110,411.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,612.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 14th, Susan Wiseman sold 37,517 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,619,608.89.

Braze Price Performance

Shares of Braze stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.50. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $48.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Braze's revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

