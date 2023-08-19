Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CFO Sells $217,894.06 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,281 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $217,894.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,429,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Isabelle Winkles also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Tuesday, August 1st, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $223,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $217,000.00.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $40.74 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Braze from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Braze

Braze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.