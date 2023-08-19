Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

NYSE:BDN opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day moving average of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $797.68 million, a PE ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $8.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 814,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 175,221 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

