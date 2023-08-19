Brandes Investment Partners LP Takes Position in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,098 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 381,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 231,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 114,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 51,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. 31.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

EBMT opened at $13.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $19.75.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $21.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $70,261.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,333.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

