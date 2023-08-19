Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 215,713 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brandes Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 87.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 215,713 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,567,701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,487 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $630,466,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $607,393,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $224.42 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.55.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total value of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

