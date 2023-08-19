Brandes Investment Partners LP Sells 210,625 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,625 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 1.86% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $13,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $92,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $79,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.97. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,325. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $187,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

