Brandes Investment Partners LP Raises Stake in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Bausch + Lomb were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,428,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the first quarter valued at about $13,394,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,207,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after acquiring an additional 543,895 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,491,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at about $5,641,000. 12.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

