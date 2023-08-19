Brandes Investment Partners LP Invests $5.25 Million in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 795,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 225.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 93.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Price Performance

Shares of NWG stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.24. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.61.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.81%.

Separately, BNP Paribas cut NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

NatWest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

